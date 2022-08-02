Naval Hospital Jacksonville nurse residency program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2022) - Cmdr. Karen Ann Flanagan, nurse residency program coordinator at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, reviews benchmarks with clinical nurse specialist Lt. Cmdr. Candyce Curry. Flanagan was just named the Clinical Nurse Specialist Mentor of the Year by the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists. Flanagan, a native of New York, New York who holds a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland, says, "I love teaching. Mentorship is a key cornerstone of professional development for our nurses for the future, both as nurses and officers." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

