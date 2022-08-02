Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville nurse residency program [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville nurse residency program

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2022) - Cmdr. Karen Ann Flanagan, nurse residency program coordinator at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, reviews benchmarks with clinical nurse specialist Lt. Cmdr. Candyce Curry. Flanagan was just named the Clinical Nurse Specialist Mentor of the Year by the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists. Flanagan, a native of New York, New York who holds a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland, says, "I love teaching. Mentorship is a key cornerstone of professional development for our nurses for the future, both as nurses and officers." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7063722
    VIRIN: 220208-N-QA097-022
    Resolution: 3824x2880
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville nurse residency program
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Post Anesthesia Care Unit
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Brief

    nurse
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    residency

