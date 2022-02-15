JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2022) - Hospitalman Kaitlyn Crosby transports a discharged patient from the Post Anesthesia Care Unit at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Crosby, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, says, “I have a passion for taking care of people and making sure they feel comfortable. Being a corpsman allows me to do that on a daily basis.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7063724
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-QA097-021
|Resolution:
|1212x1872
|Size:
|277.66 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Post Anesthesia Care Unit [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT