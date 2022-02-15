Naval Hospital Jacksonville Post Anesthesia Care Unit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2022) - Hospitalman Kaitlyn Crosby transports a discharged patient from the Post Anesthesia Care Unit at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Crosby, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, says, “I have a passion for taking care of people and making sure they feel comfortable. Being a corpsman allows me to do that on a daily basis.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

Date Taken: 02.15.2022
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US