Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Post Anesthesia Care Unit [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Post Anesthesia Care Unit

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2022) - Hospitalman Kaitlyn Crosby transports a discharged patient from the Post Anesthesia Care Unit at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Crosby, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, says, “I have a passion for taking care of people and making sure they feel comfortable. Being a corpsman allows me to do that on a daily basis.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:33
    Photo ID: 7063724
    VIRIN: 220215-N-QA097-021
    Resolution: 1212x1872
    Size: 277.66 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Post Anesthesia Care Unit [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville nurse residency program
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Post Anesthesia Care Unit
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hospitalman
    discharge
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Post Anesthesia Care Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT