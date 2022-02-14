Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2022) - Willie Battle, from Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Clinic’s call center, schedules a patient appointment. Battle, a native of Bainbridge, Georgia, says, “I strive to provide the best customer service for our patients and ensure they stay on track with their scheduled appointments.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

