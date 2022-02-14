Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2022) - Willie Battle, from Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Clinic’s call center, schedules a patient appointment. Battle, a native of Bainbridge, Georgia, says, “I strive to provide the best customer service for our patients and ensure they stay on track with their scheduled appointments.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

