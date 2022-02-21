Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together [Image 1 of 4]

    Stronger Together

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Polish Non-Commissioned Officer briefs Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division on their capabilities at a Polish training area in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 21, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission in Poland is to assure our Allies as a multi-mission capable force with a host of unique capabilities to conduct wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

    82nd Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022
    SupportToEuroPartAllies

