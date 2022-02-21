A Polish officer gives Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division a tour of an outdoor museum at a training area in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 21, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to assure our Allies as a multi-mission capable force with a host of unique capabilities to conduct wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)
This work, Stronger Together [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
