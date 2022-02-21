A Polish officer shows an 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper a historic artillery piece at a training area during a exchange in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 21, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies as a multi-mission capable force with a host of unique capabilities to conduct wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7063503
|VIRIN:
|220221-A-UV471-103
|Resolution:
|4556x3254
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Stronger Together [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS
