Stronger Together

A Polish officer shows an 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper a historic artillery piece at a training area during a exchange in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 21, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies as a multi-mission capable force with a host of unique capabilities to conduct wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

