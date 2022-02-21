Stronger Together

A Polish Non-Commissioned Officer briefs Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division on the capabilities of a Polish training area in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 21, 2022. The All-American Division is currently deployed to Poland to assure our Allies as a multi-mission capable force with a host of unique capabilities to conduct wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

