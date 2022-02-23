Prepared to fire!

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua W. Petry, long range planning director for Special Operations Command Korea, fires the M17 pistol on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2022. 3-2 GSAB ran the pistol qualification range for their soldiers and members of the Special Operations Command Korea to ensure they met training requirements.

