Prepared to fire!

Spc. Derrick A. Johnson, a motor transport operator assigned to 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Infantry Division, loads 9 mm rounds into magazines during an M17 qualification range on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2022. 3-2 GSAB ran the pistol qualification range for their soldiers and members of the Special Operations Command Korea to ensure they met training requirements.

