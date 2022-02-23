Prepared to fire!

2nd Lt. Louis J. Rottes, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, fires the M17 pistol on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2022. 3-2 GSAB ran the pistol qualification range for their soldiers and members of the Special Operations Command Korea to ensure they met training requirements.

