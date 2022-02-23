Soldiers assigned to 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Infantry Division, await in line to qualify with the M17 service pistol on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2022. 3-2 GSAB ran the pistol qualification range for their soldiers and members of the Special Operations Command Korea to ensure they met training requirements.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 04:07
|Photo ID:
|7063427
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-OT114-1077
|Resolution:
|4199x3149
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Prepared to fire! [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT