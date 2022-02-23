Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepared to fire!

    Prepared to fire!

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Service members of the 2nd Infantry Division and Special Operations Command Korea, fire 9 mm rounds from their M17 pistols at targets on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2022. 3-2 GSAB ran the pistol qualification range for their soldiers and members of the Special Operations Command Korea to ensure they met training requirements.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 04:07
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
