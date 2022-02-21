JBLM prepares for AE22

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., maintains lookout for the driver of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during ARCTIC EDGE 22, Feb. 21, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. AE 22 is a defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces designed to demonstrate and exercise a joint force’s ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

