U.S. Army Pfc. Carly Chance, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System driver assigned to 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., drives a HIMARS in preparation for ARCTIC EDGE 22, Feb. 21, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. HIMARS is a wheeled launcher delivering a versatile mix of precision munitions for enhanced firepower with less manpower. This weapons system plans to be tested during AE 22, a Homeland Defense exercise that provides opportunities to hone current capabilities and test future applications of combat operations and weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 21:00
|Photo ID:
|7063252
|VIRIN:
|220221-F-KB004-1127
|Resolution:
|5165x3437
|Size:
|9.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM prepares for AE22 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT