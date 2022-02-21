U.S. Army Pfc. Carly Chance, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System driver assigned to 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., drives a HIMARS in preparation for ARCTIC EDGE 22, Feb. 21, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. HIMARS is a wheeled launcher delivering a versatile mix of precision munitions for enhanced firepower with less manpower. This weapons system plans to be tested during AE 22, a Homeland Defense exercise that provides opportunities to hone current capabilities and test future applications of combat operations and weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 21:00 Photo ID: 7063252 VIRIN: 220221-F-KB004-1127 Resolution: 5165x3437 Size: 9.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM prepares for AE22 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.