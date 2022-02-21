Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM prepares for AE22 [Image 2 of 5]

    JBLM prepares for AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Army Spc. August Pinkowski, a signal soldier assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., attempts to gain back compression on a Humvee, Feb. 21, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The vehicles require different grades of fuel, coolant, and oil for operation in arctic environments, and plans to be tested during ARCTIC EDGE 22, a Homeland Defense exercise designed to demonstrate and exercise a joint force’s ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 21:00
    Photo ID: 7063250
    VIRIN: 220221-F-KB004-1037
    Resolution: 4739x3153
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM prepares for AE22 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLM prepares for AE22
    JBLM prepares for AE22
    JBLM prepares for AE22
    JBLM prepares for AE22
    JBLM prepares for AE22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    HIMARS
    JBER
    Alaskan Command
    AE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT