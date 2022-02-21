JBLM prepares for AE22

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., prepare to transport their vehicles from the Port of Anchorage in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 21, 2022. The unit will test the capabilities of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System when placed in arctic conditions during ARCTIC EDGE 22. AE22 is a Homeland Defense exercise hosted by Alaskan Command under the authority of U.S. Northern Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

