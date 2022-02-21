Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM prepares for AE22 [Image 1 of 5]

    JBLM prepares for AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., prepare to transport their vehicles from the Port of Anchorage in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 21, 2022. The unit will test the capabilities of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System when placed in arctic conditions during ARCTIC EDGE 22. AE22 is a Homeland Defense exercise hosted by Alaskan Command under the authority of U.S. Northern Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 21:00
    Photo ID: 7063249
    VIRIN: 220221-F-KB004-1018
    Resolution: 5888x3918
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM prepares for AE22 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    HIMARS
    JBER
    Alaskan Command
    AE22

