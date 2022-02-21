Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM prepares for AE22 [Image 3 of 5]

    JBLM prepares for AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Arctic Edge 2022

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., returns from tightening the drain plug on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, Feb. 21, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The HIMARS is a wheeled launcher delivering a versatile mix of precision munitions for enhanced firepower with less manpower, and plans to be tested during ARCTIC EDGE 22, a Homeland Defense exercise that provides opportunities to hone current capabilities and test future applications of combat operations and weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 21:00
    Photo ID: 7063251
    VIRIN: 220221-F-KB004-1054
    Resolution: 5381x3580
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM prepares for AE22 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLM prepares for AE22
    JBLM prepares for AE22
    JBLM prepares for AE22
    JBLM prepares for AE22
    JBLM prepares for AE22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    HIMARS
    JBER
    Alaskan Command
    AE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT