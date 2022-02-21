A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., returns from tightening the drain plug on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, Feb. 21, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The HIMARS is a wheeled launcher delivering a versatile mix of precision munitions for enhanced firepower with less manpower, and plans to be tested during ARCTIC EDGE 22, a Homeland Defense exercise that provides opportunities to hone current capabilities and test future applications of combat operations and weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 21:00
|Photo ID:
|7063251
|VIRIN:
|220221-F-KB004-1054
|Resolution:
|5381x3580
|Size:
|9.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM prepares for AE22 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT