JBLM prepares for AE22

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., returns from tightening the drain plug on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, Feb. 21, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The HIMARS is a wheeled launcher delivering a versatile mix of precision munitions for enhanced firepower with less manpower, and plans to be tested during ARCTIC EDGE 22, a Homeland Defense exercise that provides opportunities to hone current capabilities and test future applications of combat operations and weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

