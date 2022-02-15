Water Survival Training participants board a life raft Feb. 15, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The training is conducted by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists who educate flight personnel on how to handle water-based emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 13:11 Photo ID: 7062542 VIRIN: 220215-F-HK519-1006 Resolution: 7593x4980 Size: 3.18 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.