    1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training [Image 2 of 8]

    1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A Water Survival Training participant practices egress procedures for an aircraft after a water landing Feb. 15, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The training prepares students for water-based emergencies and is required every three years for specific Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 13:11
    Photo ID: 7062538
    VIRIN: 220215-F-HK519-1004
    Resolution: 6347x3981
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    This work, 1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water Survival
    Readiness
    Training
    1 SOSS

