A Water Survival Training participant jumps into the water to exit a simulated aircraft Feb. 15, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The training prepares students for water-based emergencies and is required every three years for specific Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 13:11 Photo ID: 7062541 VIRIN: 220215-F-HK519-1005 Resolution: 3807x2602 Size: 1.87 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.