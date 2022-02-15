1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training

Water Survival Training participants wait their turn to board a simulated aircraft Feb. 15, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The training is conducted by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists who educate flight personnel on how to safely navigate a water landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

