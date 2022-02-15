Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training [Image 3 of 8]

    1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Water Survival Training participants wait their turn to board a simulated aircraft Feb. 15, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The training is conducted by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists who educate flight personnel on how to safely navigate a water landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Water Survival
    Readiness
    Training
    1 SOSS

