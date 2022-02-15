1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training

Air Commandos practice how to safely exit an aircraft after an emergency water landing during Water Survival Training Feb. 15, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The training is conducted by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists who educate flight personnel on how to handle water-based emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

