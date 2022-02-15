Air Commandos practice how to safely exit an aircraft after an emergency water landing during Water Survival Training Feb. 15, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The training is conducted by Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists who educate flight personnel on how to handle water-based emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 13:11
|Photo ID:
|7062540
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-HK519-1003
|Resolution:
|5479x3616
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st SOSS hosts Water Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
