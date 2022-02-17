Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB

Hundreds of Airmen assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. These are moves designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

