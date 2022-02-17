Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB

Airmen arriving from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, receive directions as they deplane at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. The 52nd Fighter Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa are committed to standing side-by-side with NATO allies and partners to ensure the independence and security of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE