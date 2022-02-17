Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB [Image 1 of 5]

    Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen arriving from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, receive directions as they deplane at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. The 52nd Fighter Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa are committed to standing side-by-side with NATO allies and partners to ensure the independence and security of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    EuropeanSupport2022

