    Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB [Image 4 of 5]

    Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron and U.S. Customs personnel receive the cargo of hundreds of Airmen assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arriving at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. The support and basing of these forces is evidence of the strong 52nd Fighter Wing commitment to NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 06:03
    Photo ID: 7061387
    VIRIN: 220217-F-OY097-0063
    Resolution: 7080x3982
    Size: 17.4 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    EuropeanSupport2022

