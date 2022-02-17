Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB

Hundreds of Airmen assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. In light of increasingly threatening behavior by Russia, the United States is taking prudent steps to heighten the readiness of its forces at home and abroad to respond to a range of contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

