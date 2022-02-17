Hundreds of Airmen assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. In light of increasingly threatening behavior by Russia, the United States is taking prudent steps to heighten the readiness of its forces at home and abroad to respond to a range of contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 06:02
|Photo ID:
|7061385
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-OY097-0101
|Resolution:
|5836x3283
|Size:
|13.48 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
