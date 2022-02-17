Airmen from Hill AFB arrive to Spangdahlem AB

Hundreds of Airmen assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. The support and basing of these forces is evidence of the strong 52nd Fighter Wing commitment to NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022
Photo ID: 7061386
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, BW, DE