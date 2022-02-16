Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners’ counter-UAS exercise [Image 9 of 12]

    340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners’ counter-UAS exercise

    RED SEA

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing trail behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron above the Red Sea, Feb. 16, 2022. U.S. and partner nations honed tactics, techniques and procedures during the counter unmanned aircraft system exercise, overall enhancing regional ally interoperability and improving information distribution capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 02:10
    Photo ID: 7061285
    VIRIN: 220216-F-UQ958-1199
    Resolution: 5509x3665
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners’ counter-UAS exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    "1CTCS
    340 EARS
    20FW16"

