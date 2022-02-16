340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners’ counter-UAS exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing flies above the Red Sea, Feb. 16, 2022. The live fly event with U.S. and regional assets, tested information distribution capabilities during a simulated unmanned aircraft system threat scenario, improving collective counter-UAS capabilities and increasing theater security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

