340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners’ counter-UAS exercise

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jake Yates, a pilot assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts preflight checks on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, conducted aerial refueling with U.S. and partner nation fighter aircraft in support of a regional counter-unmanned aerial system exercise, employing all participants' capabilities in the defeat of a common threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

