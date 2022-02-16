340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners’ counter-UAS exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing conducts aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron above the Red Sea, Feb. 16, 2022. U.S. and partner nations honed tactics, techniques and procedures during the counter unmanned aircraft system exercise, overall enhancing regional ally interoperability and improving information distribution capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

