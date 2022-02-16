340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners’ counter-UAS exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amante Allen, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts preflight checks on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling airpower, deterrence, and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

