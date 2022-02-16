Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners' counter-UAS exercise [Image 5 of 12]

    340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners’ counter-UAS exercise

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amante Allen, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts preflight checks on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling airpower, deterrence, and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 02:13
    Photo ID: 7061281
    VIRIN: 220216-F-UQ958-1083
    Resolution: 5168x3438
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th EARS fuels fighters for regional partners' counter-UAS exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135"
    "1CTCS
    340 EARS

