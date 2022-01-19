Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing

Puerto Rico State Guard Brigadier General Edrik Ramírez (right), explains some mission procedures to a Joint task Force - Puerto Rico combat medic, January 19, 2022, Bayamón PR. Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Brigadier General Edrik Ramírez and Dr. Rahumar Dieppa, in charge of the covid-19 mass testing project at the Department of Health, visit the recently open health care site that will provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizen's health and safety. Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Puerto Rico Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Location: BAYAMóN, PR