    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 5 of 5]

    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing

    BAYAMóN, PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Puerto Rico State Guard Brigadier General Edrik Ramírez (right), explains some mission procedures to a Joint task Force - Puerto Rico combat medic, January 19, 2022, Bayamón PR. Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Brigadier General Edrik Ramírez and Dr. Rahumar Dieppa, in charge of the covid-19 mass testing project at the Department of Health, visit the recently open health care site that will provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizen's health and safety. Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Puerto Rico Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 13:12
    Photo ID: 7059328
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-DG901-1036
    Resolution: 3477x2085
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: BAYAMóN, PR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Service

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Army National Guard
    covid19nationalguard
    Operation Strong Front
    Joint Task Force-PR

