    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 3 of 5]

    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing

    BAYAMóN, PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S.military medics with Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico prepare and discuss mission procedures before undergoing a Covid-19 test rehearsal line at Bayamón Regional Hospital, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2022. JTF-PR and the Department of Health of Puerto Rico assembled a health care site to provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizen's health and safety. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

