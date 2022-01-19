U.S.military medics with Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico prepare and discuss mission procedures before undergoing a Covid-19 test rehearsal line at Bayamón Regional Hospital, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2022. JTF-PR and the Department of Health of Puerto Rico assembled a health care site to provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizen's health and safety. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 13:12
|Photo ID:
|7059325
|VIRIN:
|220119-Z-DG901-1012
|Resolution:
|2649x1987
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|BAYAMóN, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
