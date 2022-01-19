Puerto Rico State Guard Brigadier General Edrik Ramírez (right), explains some mission procedures to a group of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico service members, January 19, 2022, Bayamon PR. Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Brigadier General Edrik Ramírez, and Department of Health top directors, visit the recently open health care site that will provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizen's health and safety. The JTF - PR continues supporting the Puerto Rico Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Strong Front. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 13:12 Photo ID: 7059327 VIRIN: 220119-Z-DG901-1021 Resolution: 3537x2399 Size: 2.21 MB Location: BAYAMóN, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.