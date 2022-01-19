U.S. Army National Guard Major Jose A. Padilla Collazo, Joint task Force - Puerto Rico J3 OIC, impart instructions to other JTF - PR OIC and NCOICs, January 19, 2022, Bayamón, Puerto Rico. The JTF-PR and the Department of Health of Puerto Rico assembled a new health care site to provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizen's health and safety. Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Puerto Rico Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island as part of Operation Strong Front. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 13:12 Photo ID: 7059323 VIRIN: 220119-Z-DG901-1001 Resolution: 3110x2331 Size: 2.27 MB Location: BAYAMóN, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.