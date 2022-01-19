Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 1 of 5]

    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing

    BAYAMóN, PUERTO RICO

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Major Jose A. Padilla Collazo, Joint task Force - Puerto Rico J3 OIC, impart instructions to other JTF - PR OIC and NCOICs, January 19, 2022, Bayamón, Puerto Rico. The JTF-PR and the Department of Health of Puerto Rico assembled a new health care site to provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizen's health and safety. Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico continued supporting the Puerto Rico Department of Health in administering COVID-19 molecular tests across the island as part of Operation Strong Front. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 13:12
    Photo ID: 7059323
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-DG901-1001
    Resolution: 3110x2331
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: BAYAMóN, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing
    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing
    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing
    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing
    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community Service

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Army National Guard
    covid19nationalguard
    Operation Strong Front
    Joint Task Force-PR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT