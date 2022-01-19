Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing

U.S.military medics with Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico prepare and discuss mission procedures before undergoing a Covid-19 test rehearsal line at Bayamón Regional Hospital, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2022. JTF-PR and the Department of Health of Puerto Rico assembled a health care site to provide medical treatment and COVID-19 testing to ensure the citizen's health and safety. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

