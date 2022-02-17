USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ambassador Emanuel Visit

220217-N-SI601-1030 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer, speaks with The Honorable Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During his visit, Emanuel toured Ronald Reagan, addressed the crew, and served as the keynote speaker in a naturalization ceremony where 17 candidates from 11 different countries became American citizens. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP