USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ambassador Emanuel Visit

220217-N-SI601-1065 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) The Honorable Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, and Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer, pose for a photo in the commanding officer’s in-port cabin aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During his visit, Emanuel toured Ronald Reagan, addressed the crew, and served as the keynote speaker in a naturalization ceremony where 17 candidates from 11 different countries became American citizens. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP [Image 16 of 16]