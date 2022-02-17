220217-N-SI601-1202 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) Candidates take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During the ceremony, 17 candidates from 11 different countries became American citizens and the Honorable Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, served as the keynote speaker. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 04:54 Photo ID: 7055663 VIRIN: 220217-N-SI601-1202 Resolution: 4672x3110 Size: 1.27 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ambassador Emanuel Visit [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.