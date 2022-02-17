Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ambassador Emanuel Visit

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ambassador Emanuel Visit

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220217-N-SI601-1202 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2022) Candidates take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During the ceremony, 17 candidates from 11 different countries became American citizens and the Honorable Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, served as the keynote speaker. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan Visits USS Ronald Reagan

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    US Ambassador
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Diplomacy

