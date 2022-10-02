Channing Tatum, star and co-director of the upcoming movie Dog, participates in a military working dog demonstration on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Feb. 10, 2022. Tatum arrived at JBSA on a USO tour to promote his movie Dog while also getting to interact with JBSA members and see some of its missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 13:40
|Photo ID:
|7054621
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-PF238-0970
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Upcoming movie "Dog" promoted at JBSA [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT