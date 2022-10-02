Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Upcoming movie "Dog" promoted at JBSA [Image 4 of 7]

    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Brian Valencia 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Channing Tatum, star and co-director of the upcoming movie Dog, along with Reid Carolin, director, and Brett Rodriguez, producer and military consultant, visit the Holland Military Working Dog Hospital on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Feb. 10, 2022. The visit was to promote their upcoming movie Dog through a series of engagements associated with the movie promoting resiliency and force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upcoming movie "Dog" promoted at JBSA [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military working dog
    dog
    Army Rangers
    JBSA
    Channing Tatum

