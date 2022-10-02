Channing Tatum, star and co-director of the upcoming movie Dog, along with Reid Carolin, director, and Brett Rodriguez, producer and military consultant, visit the Holland Military Working Dog Hospital on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Feb. 10, 2022. The visit was to promote their upcoming movie Dog through a series of engagements associated with the movie promoting resiliency and force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)
