Channing Tatum, star and co-director of the upcoming movie Dog, along with Reid Carolin, director, and Brett Rodriguez, producer and military consultant, promote their upcoming movie Dog to members of Joint Base San Antonio at the Bob Hope Theater at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 9, 2022. Members of JBSA were able to get a prescreening of the movie at JBSA-Kelly Field, Lackland and Ft. Sam Houston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

