Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Upcoming movie "Dog" promoted at JBSA [Image 1 of 7]

    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Brian Valencia 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Channing Tatum, star and co-director of the upcoming movie Dog, is greeted by Col. Bryan Logan, Deputy Commander for Joint Base San Antonio and the Vice Commander of the 502d Air Base Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Casy Boomershine, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 502d Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, at JBSA-Kelly Field, Texas, Feb. 9, 2022. Tatum arrived at JBSA on a USO tour to promote his movie Dog, a story of two former Army Rangers who are paired against their will on a road trip to a fellow soldier’s funeral. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 13:40
    Photo ID: 7054614
    VIRIN: 220209-F-PF238-0037
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upcoming movie "Dog" promoted at JBSA [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA
    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA
    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA
    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA
    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA
    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA
    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military working dog
    dog
    Army Rangers
    JBSA
    Channing Tatum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT