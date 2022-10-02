Channing Tatum, star and co-director of the upcoming movie Dog, visit the Holland Military Working Dog Hospital on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Feb. 10, 2022. During the visit Tatum and his group were able to promote the movie and get an up and close view of the mission of the Brooke Army Medical Center Center of Intrepid, BAMC USO office, Holland Military Working Dog Hospital, MWD Whelping facility and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chapman Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

