    Upcoming movie &quot;Dog&quot; promoted at JBSA

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Brian Valencia 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Channing Tatum, star and co-director of the upcoming movie Dog, visit the Holland Military Working Dog Hospital on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Feb. 10, 2022. During the visit Tatum and his group were able to promote the movie and get an up and close view of the mission of the Brooke Army Medical Center Center of Intrepid, BAMC USO office, Holland Military Working Dog Hospital, MWD Whelping facility and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chapman Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upcoming movie "Dog" promoted at JBSA [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military working dog
    dog
    Army Rangers
    JBSA
    Channing Tatum

