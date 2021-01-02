Tech. Sgt. Kazuhito Ikematsu, 607th Material Maintenance Squadron, and his wife, Heejin Kim, pose for a photo in Asakusa, Japan, in 2021. Ikematsu met his wife on his last assignment in the Republic of Korea several years ago. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 22:14
|Photo ID:
|7053847
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-LF794-1005
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|257.8 KB
|Location:
|ASAKUSA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT