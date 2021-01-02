Tech. Sgt. Kazuhito Ikematsu, 607th Material Maintenance Squadron, and his wife, Heejin Kim, pose for a photo in Asakusa, Japan, in 2021. Ikematsu met his wife on his last assignment in the Republic of Korea several years ago. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 22:14 Photo ID: 7053847 VIRIN: 220216-F-LF794-1005 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 257.8 KB Location: ASAKUSA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.