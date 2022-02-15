Tech. Sgt. Kazuhito Ikematsu, 607th Material Maintenance Squadron, works on a ground multiband terminal at Contingency Operating Base Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea (ROK), February 15, 2022. This is his second assignment to the ROK and he hopes to one day retire here. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 22:14
|Photo ID:
|7053843
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-LF794-1001
|Resolution:
|4488x2992
|Size:
|911.35 KB
|Location:
|GWANGJU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT