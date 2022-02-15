Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 1 of 5]

    COB Airmen takes to mat

    GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    Tech. Sgt. Kazuhito Ikematsu, 607th Material Maintenance Squadron, works on a ground multiband terminal at Contingency Operating Base Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea (ROK), February 15, 2022. This is his second assignment to the ROK and he hopes to one day retire here. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 22:14
    Photo ID: 7053843
    VIRIN: 220216-F-LF794-1001
    Resolution: 4488x2992
    Size: 911.35 KB
    Location: GWANGJU, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COB Airmen takes to mat
    COB Airmen takes to mat
    COB Airmen takes to mat
    COB Airmen takes to mat
    COB Airmen takes to mat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    COB Airmen takes to mat

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COB Airmen takes to mat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT