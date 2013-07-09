Airmen 1st Class Kazuhito Ikematsu, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency transmissions technician, attempts a triangle choke hold during a combatives tournament, Sept. 7, 2013. Kleber Kaserne Fitness Center, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Dymekre Allen)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2013
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 22:14
|Photo ID:
|7053844
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-LF794-1002
|Resolution:
|1280x1089
|Size:
|334.96 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT