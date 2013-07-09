Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 2 of 5]

    COB Airmen takes to mat

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.07.2013

    7th Air Force

    Airmen 1st Class Kazuhito Ikematsu, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency transmissions technician, attempts a triangle choke hold during a combatives tournament, Sept. 7, 2013. Kleber Kaserne Fitness Center, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Dymekre Allen)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2013
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 22:14
    Photo ID: 7053844
    VIRIN: 220216-F-LF794-1002
    Resolution: 1280x1089
    Size: 334.96 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Jiu Jitsu
    MMS
    Material Maintenance Squadron

