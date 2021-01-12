Tech. Sgt. Kazuhito Ikematsu, 607th Material Maintenance Squadron, right of center, poses for a photo with his gym mates in Gwangju, Republic of Korea (ROK), in December, 2021. He hopes to open his own gym in the ROK one day. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 22:14
|Photo ID:
|7053846
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-LF794-1004
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|290.26 KB
|Location:
|GWANGJU, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
