Tech. Sgt. Kazuhito Ikematsu, 607th Material Maintenance Squadron, right of center, poses for a photo with his gym mates in Gwangju, Republic of Korea (ROK), in December, 2021. He hopes to open his own gym in the ROK one day. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 22:14 Photo ID: 7053846 VIRIN: 220216-F-LF794-1004 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 290.26 KB Location: GWANGJU, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.