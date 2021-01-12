Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 4 of 5]

    COB Airmen takes to mat

    GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    Tech. Sgt. Kazuhito Ikematsu, 607th Material Maintenance Squadron, right of center, poses for a photo with his gym mates in Gwangju, Republic of Korea (ROK), in December, 2021. He hopes to open his own gym in the ROK one day. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 22:14
    Photo ID: 7053846
    VIRIN: 220216-F-LF794-1004
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 290.26 KB
    Location: GWANGJU, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COB Airmen takes to mat [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COB Airmen takes to mat
    COB Airmen takes to mat
    COB Airmen takes to mat
    COB Airmen takes to mat
    COB Airmen takes to mat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    COB Airmen takes to mat

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jiu Jitsu
    MMS
    Material Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT