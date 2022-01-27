Senior Airman Huntar Robinson, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, sands the Kinston Police Department’s mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. Sanding is preformed to ensure a smooth surface in preparation for the application of paint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 19:36 Photo ID: 7053700 VIRIN: 220127-F-JN771-1018 Resolution: 5574x3709 Size: 9.16 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th EMS paints Kinston Police Department’s MRAP [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.